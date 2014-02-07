BIG MISS ON JOBS REPORT

The January jobs report is out.

113,000 workers were hired to nonfarm payrolls in January, below the consensus Wall Street estimate of 180,000.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 6.6% from December’s 6.7% reading, and the labour force participation rate rose to 63.0% from 62.8%.

In the wake of the release, S&P 500 futures have plummeted into the red and Treasuries are surging, sending yields lower. The dollar is also down sharply against the euro and the yen.

Private-sector firms hired 142,000 workers, implying a 29,000 reduction in government employee headcount.

December nonfarm payroll growth was revised up to 75,000 from 74,000.

Average hourly earnings growth was 0.2% from the previous month in January, as expected, but December’s previously-reported 0.2% advance was revised down to 0.0%. On a year-over-year basis, however, average hourly earnings were up 1.9%, slightly above the 1.8% consensus estimate.

“The jobs data will be the tone-setting event for the next several weeks with perhaps Yellen the only meaningful nuance to shift expectations that arise on Friday morning,” said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital, prior to the release.

The table below shows the distribution of job gains in January on an industry level.

