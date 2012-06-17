January ISM Is Way Better Than Expected

The number:



60.8. Very solid, and right in line with some of the “whispers.”

Stocks are still up solidly on the news.

Not surprisingly, prices paid hit a brand new high.

The full news will be available here.

Background: It’s Q1, and the good hard data is rolling in now. First we start with the ISM. Analysts are looking for 58.4, which is down from 58.5 last month. There are “whisper” numbers of a number over 50.

