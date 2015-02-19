Here comes industrial production ...

The January report on industrial production and capacity utilization is set for release from the Federal Reserve at 9:15 am ET.

Expectations are for industrial production to rise 0.3% over last month, with capacity utilization expected to edge up to 79.9% from 79.7% the prior month.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

