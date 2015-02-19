Here comes industrial production ...

Myles Udland
Woman industrial factory worker jobWikimedia Commons

The January report on industrial production and capacity utilization is set for release from the Federal Reserve at 9:15 am ET.

Expectations are for industrial production to rise 0.3% over last month, with capacity utilization expected to edge up to 79.9% from 79.7% the prior month.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

