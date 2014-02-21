January World Temperatures Were The 4th-Warmest On Record

It was unusually cold in January in the U.S., but most other parts of the world experienced warmer-than-average temperatures.

According to NOAA, last month was the fourth-warmest on record for global temperatures.

Full results:

The combined average temperature over global land and ocean surfaces for January was the warmest since 2007 and the fourth warmest on record at 54.8°F, 1.17°F above the 20th century average of 53.6°F. The margin of error is ±0.14°F

The global land temperature was the highest since 2007 and the fourth highest on record for January, at 2.11°F above the 20th century average of 37.0°F. The margin of error is ±0 .32°F

For the ocean, the January global sea surface temperature was 0.83°F above the 20th century average of 60.5°F, the highest since 2010 and seventh highest on record for January. The margin of error is ±0 .07°F

Here’s the map:

Bonus map: A list of temperature anomalies, also from NOAA. China, Argentina, and Alaska set new records.

