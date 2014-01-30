Stocks Are Sliding After The Fed Decision

The Federal Reserve just announced a taper of another $US10 billion.

Markets were slow to react to the news. Bonds changed little at first but then ripped, the S&P was down 20 points, but the Dow was down as much as 220 before popping back.

This is not far from where they were before the announcement.

Gold is down $US8 an ounce and the dollar is spiking.

Nothing too dramatic, but stocks moved lower.

