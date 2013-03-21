Here Comes The FHFA House Price Index...

The FHFA House price index for January is out at 9 a.m. ET.



Click here to refresh >

Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for the index to rise 0.7 per cent month-over-month.

The index was up 0.6 per cent in December.

Analysts have been getting increasingly bullish on home prices, with Bank of America and Capital Economics forecasting an 8 per cent rise in home prices.

