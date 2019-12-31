Here's who will be onstage for the January Democratic presidential debate in Iowa and how to watch it

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Democratic presidential candidates at the December 2019 debate.

On January 14, CNN and the Des Moines Register will co-host the seventh Democratic presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

In order to qualify for the January debate, candidates must secure 225,000 unique donors and earn 5% in four DNC-approved national polls or 7% in two DNC-approved early state polls.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen.Elizabeth Warren, Sen.Amy Klobuchar, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg have qualified for the January debate so far.

The January debate will be broadcast on CNN, CNN International, and CNN En Espanõl, and likely streamed on CNN.com and desmoinesregister.com as well.

On January 14, CNN and the Des Moines Register is scheduled to co-host the seventh Democratic presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Democratic National Committee announced they will hold four Democratic debates in each of the early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina between January 14 and February 25. The primary season will kick off with the Iowa caucus on February 3.

In order to qualify for the January debate, candidates must secure 225,000 unique donors and earn 5% in four DNC-approved national polls or 7% in two DNC-approved early state polls released between November 16 and January 10.

The DNC has said it could reschedule the January debate if it conflicts with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, which could begin as soon as the week of January 13.

Three of the five Democratic presidential contenders who have qualified for the January debate are current US Senators who will serve as jurors in the trial.

Who will be on stage:

So far, these five candidates have qualified for the January debate, according to Politico’s tracker of qualifying debate polls:

Of the candidates who have met the donor threshold, Andrew Yang has just one qualifying poll and Sen. Cory Booker has zero.

The dearth of primary polling over the holiday season puts both in serious danger of not reaching the poll requirement in the next 10 days, meaning the January debate could be the first primary debate this cycle without any candidates of colour on stage.

While billionaire financier and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg has four qualifying polls, he is entirely self-funding his campaign and not soliciting donations, meaning he will almost certainly miss the grassroots fundraising requirement.

The debate’s hosts and start time will be announced at a later time.

How to watch:

The January debate will be broadcast on CNN, CNN International, and CNN En Espanõl, and likely streamed on CNN.com and desmoinesregister.com as well.

Like previous CNN debates, it will also likely be streamed on all CNN iOS, Android, Apple, Roku, and Chromecast apps.

When are the February debates?

The DNC has announced the dates, locations, and hosts for the three subsequent primary debates in February, but not the qualification requirements.

Friday, February 7: ABC News and WMUR-TV in partnership with Apple News will host the eighth debate at St. Anslem’s College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

ABC News and WMUR-TV in partnership with Apple News will host the eighth debate at St. Anslem’s College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Wednesday, February 19: MSNBC and The Nevada Independent will host the ninth debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MSNBC and The Nevada Independent will host the ninth debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tuesday, February 25: CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter will host the tenth debate at the Gaillard Centre in Charleston, South Carolina.

