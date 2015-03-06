Factory orders fall for the sixth straight month

Factory orders fell again in January, sliding 0.2%, marking the sixth straight month of declines.

Expectations were for orders to rebound slightly, rising 0.2% after a 3.4% decline in December.

December’s decline was revised slightly lower to a decline of 3.5%.

Excluding transportation, new orders declined 1.8% in January.

More to come …

