Factory orders fall for the sixth straight month

Factory orders fell again in January, sliding 0.2%, marking the sixth straight month of declines.
Expectations were for orders to rebound slightly, rising 0.2% after a 3.4% decline in December.
December’s decline was revised slightly lower to a decline of 3.5%.
Excluding transportation, new orders declined 1.8% in January.
More to come …
NOW WATCH: Nationwide’s Super Bowl commercial about dead children is about corporate profits … in a way that we can all appreciate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.