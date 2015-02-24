Here comes existing home sales ...

The January report on existing home sales is set for release at 10 am ET.
Expectations are for home sales to decline 1.8% month-on-month to an annualized rate of 4.95 million.
We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.
