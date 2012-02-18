January CPI Comes In Tame At 0.2% Headline, 0.2% Core

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

UPDATE:Pretty much a snoozer. 0.2% headline CPI growth and 0.2% core CPI growth.



This isn’t going to move anything very much, and probably doesn’t do much to change anyon’e opinions about QE3.

Original post:

The last big datapoint of the week: Analysts are expecting a 0.3% month-over-month increase in the CPI in January.

“Core” CPI is expected to rise just 0.2%.

This is unlikely to be a huge market-moving number, except insomuch as it influences the QE3-stakes. Low numbers = more likelihood of QE3 and so on.

