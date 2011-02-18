January CPI Comes In Just Hotter Than Expectations

The number:



Headline inflation of 0.4% was just ahead of expectations. 0.2% core was just ahead.

Markets aren’t going anywhere.

Background: Hyperinflation time in America? Analysts are looking for 0.3% headline CPI growth, and 0.1% in core. Yesterday we got a surprise 0.5% jump in core PPI, which either means CPI has to jump or margins are coming down.

For some key charts to get ready, see here >

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.