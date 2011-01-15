January Consumer Sentiment Comes In Very Weak

Headline: 72.7





Consensus: A rise of 0.5, to 75.

Analysis: Another bad consumer number this morning.

Preview: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index crushed expectations in December, coming in at 74.2 (expectations at 72.5). With all the weak consumer data this morning (rising costs and lower than expected spending), this number has the chance to surprise to the downside.

Check out Goldman’s Jan Hatzius’ take on the U.S. economy in 2011 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.