Did you buy the dip?



Hope so. The S&P is now off only .75%. The Dow is off less than 0.5%. The NASDAQ is still down 1.25%, but that’s better than we were doing.

What just helped? Consumer confidence surged to 70.4 vs expectations of 65 and a previous number of 64.8%.

The70.4 number is the highest in three years.

Meanwhile, oil is sliding.

