Once Again, Case-Shiller Confirms Lack Of Housing Recovery

Basically a mixed, flat report from S&P Case-Shiller today.



The 10-city composite was basically flat.

The 20-city index was off .7%.

Both are basically at expectations, but provide no cheer for the bulls.

Says S&P’s David Blitzer on CNBC: “The rebounding in housing prices seen last fall is fading.”

Stocks aren’t moving much on the report. They’re heading slightly higher.

We’ll publish the official report when it comes out which, knowing S&P, may be a little while.

