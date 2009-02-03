January Box Office: More Than $1 Billion In Ticket Sales

What’s it going to take to keep people from going to the movies? The biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression? Nope. Snow and cold temperatures? Of course not.



Total box office revenues for January were a record-breaking more than $1 billion, according to Media by Numbers. That’s 18.6 per cent over last year’s January tally of $867 million. The numbers don’t account for changes in ticket prices or inflation, but we think it’s safe to assume the recession wasn’t enough to keep people from flocking to theatres to see the exploits of a mall security guard—something that can really only be appreciated on the big screen.

