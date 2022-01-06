January 6 in photos: How the insurrection unfolded in real time

Photos from January 6: Former Donald Trump’s rally from the Ellipse at the White House (left), a man climbs down from makeshift gallows outside the Capitol siege. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

From former President Donald Trump’s morning rally on the Ellipse to the moment the Capitol was breached, photographers documented one of the most infamous days in US history on January 6, 2021.In chronological order, here are some of the most striking images from the insurrection one year ago.

The “Save America” rally Busses line up the morning of January 6 as Trump supporters arrive in Washington D.C. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Crowds form in anticipation of the ‘Save America’ rally on the morning of Jan. 6. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images An image of Trump appears on video screens before his speech to supporters from the Ellipse at the White House. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Rudy Giuliani, then a personal lawyer for Trump, speaks during the ‘Save America Rally.’ He would later insist his ‘trial by combat’ remarks were a ‘Game of Thrones’ reference. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Trump speaks at his rally on the Ellipse outside the White House in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File The walk over to the Capitol With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of Trump. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana A man wearing a gas mask on the way from the rally at the Ellipse to the Capitol. Spencer Platt/Getty Images Crowds arrive to gather outside the Capitol in protest of the certification of the Electoral College results. Spencer Platt/Getty Images Capitol Police find themselves out numbered Members of the crowd who were participating in the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally outside the Capitol and break through parts of the perimeter. Spencer Platt/Getty Images Trump supporters confront police and security forces at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Insurrectionists loyal to Trump breach the Capitol in Washington on January 6. AP Photo/John Minchillo Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the Capitol. Brent Stirton/Getty Images A rioter sticks his middle finger in the air as he climbs scaffolding outside the Capitol. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images A second Trump supporter climbs up scaffolding outside the Capitol. Getty Images Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol. Brent Stirton/Getty Images Capitol police are pinned down by rioters after retreating from the initial perimeter. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo Pro-Trump protesters surround and assault D.C. police officer Michael Fanone during the Capitol riot. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters A man climbs down a makeshift gallows after being photographed with a noose. Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images The breach Rioters broke past Capitol Police as members are evacuated from the House and Senate. Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, inside the Capitol on January 6. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images In gas masks, Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., and Annie Kuster, D-N.H., center, take cover as rioters attempt to break into the Capitol. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, uses a sign to deter rioters as they tried to break into the House chamber to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a Republican of Oklahoma is on the right. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo The aftermath Some members of the US House of Representatives return to an otherwise empty House Chambers following the riot to finish counting Electoral votes. AP A flag hangs between broken windows after Trump supporters tried to break through police barriers outside the Capitol. AP Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., cleans up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda in the early morning hours of January 7, 2021, the day following the riots. AP