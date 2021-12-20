January 6 committee asks Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania Republican, to explain Trump’s efforts to install Trump loyalist as attorney general

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry joined by members of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks at a news conference on the infrastructure bill outside the Capitol Building on August 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania, was contacted by the House January 6 committee.

Perry pushed false claims about election fraud in 2020, including that Dominion machines were rigged.

He encouraged former President Trump to replace the acting attorney general.

The special committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is seeking a meeting with a Republican lawmaker to discuss conversations he may have had about replacing the attorney general with a lawyer who promoted claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

In a letter sent Monday, the panel’s chairman, Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, asked Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry to appear before the committee in the coming weeks.

Thompson said the committee had “received evidence from multiple witnesses” that Perry played a key role in the effort to promote Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department lawyer who promoted false claims of election fraud and advocated using the department to overturn the results in Georgia.

In January 2021, The New York Times reported that Perry had introduced Clark to former President Donald Trump, who was considering replacing Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who had declined to act on unsubstantiated allegations of fraud.

According to Thompson, the committee has evidence that Perry used the encrypted messaging app Signal to chat with former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The letter requests that Perry meet with the committee sometime between December 28 and January 10.

A spokesperson for Perry did not respond to a request for comment.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: [email protected]