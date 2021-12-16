A House panel investigating the Capitol riot subpoenaed a retired Army colonel who shared PowerPoint on overturning the election, which was also sent to Mark Meadows on January 5

Retired Colonel in the Army Reserves, Phil Waldron, poses for a photo at his distillery, One Shot Distillery and Brewery, in Dripping Springs, Texas, U.S., December 2, 2021. Aram Roston/Reuters

The January 6 House committee is requesting documents and a deposition from a retired Army colonel.

Phil Waldron said he circulated a PowerPoint outlining plans to overturn the 2020 election, according to The New York Times.

The PowerPoint was also sent to Mark Meadows on January 5, the day before the Capitol attack.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack at the Capitol issued a subpoena Thursday to Phil Waldron, the retired Army colonel who shared a PowerPoint outlining a plan to overturn the 2020 election.

The PowerPoint made headlines last week when it was revealed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows received the presentation in an email on January 5. Meadows later gave the presentation to the January 6 panel as part of their investigation.

Meadows’ lawyer said he did nothing with the presentation upon receiving it.

Different versions of the PowerPoint have been shared online. It included many of the false or unsubstantiated claims of election fraud that were spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies after Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The presentation also featured recommendations on how to change the election outcome, including declaring a national security emergency, throwing out all electronic voting, and having Vice President Mike Pence personally select Republican electors.

Waldron was said to be the person circulating the PowerPoint. He told The New York Times last week he sent the presentation to Trump allies before the January 6 insurrection and that one of his associates may have sent it to Meadows. It was not clear who created the document.

The January 6 committee’s subpoena calls on Waldron to provide them with documents by January 10 and to sit for a deposition on January 17.

The subpoena also said Waldron has publicly claimed to have met with Meadows “maybe 8 to 10 times,” briefed members of Congress on election fraud claims, and taken meetings in early January 2021 in an attempt to gather evidence of election fraud.

Waldron did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the subpoena.

“The document he reportedly provided to administration officials and members of Congress is an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, told The Times of Waldron’s subpoena.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at [email protected].