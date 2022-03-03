The January 6 committee subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée

Kimberly Guilfoyle gives an address to the Republican National Convention on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The January 6 committee just issued a subpoena for former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The subpoena comes after Guilfoyle backed out of a previous meeting with the committee.

Chairman Thompson says they want to know more about her conversations with Trump on January 6.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol issued a subpoena for Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, advisor to former President Donald Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée.

The subpoena, which requires that Guilfoyle turn over records and sit for testimony before the committee, comes after Guilfoyle backed out of a prior meeting with the committee after, according to her, “members notorious for leaking information appeared” without her prior knowledge.

The committee had already obtained her phone records through subpoenas to communications companies.

In a statement, committee chairman Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi explained that the committee wanted information from Guilfoyle about her conversations with President Trump on the day of the Capitol riot, as well as fundraising for the rally on the ellipse.

“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event,” said chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson in a statement. “Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today’s subpoena that will compel her to testify. We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate.”

The news comes just one day after the committee said it had evidence that Trump broke several laws in the course of his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, including trying to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiring to defraud the United States, and engaging in common law fraud.

In his subpoena letter to Guilfoyle, Thompson said Guilfoyle had not been cooperative with the committee and rebutted her prior claims of being misled by staff.

“Though you professed to want to cooperate, you produced only 110 pages in response to 14 document requests, and you refused to proceed with your scheduled transcribed interview on February 25, 2022, claiming you had not been previously informed that Select Committee Members could observe and participate,” said Thompson. “Staff had in fact communicated to your attorneys that Members could be present, but nevertheless offered to reschedule the interview. You declined.”

The letter also emphasized Guilfoyle’s statements on the day of the riot, noting that she told a crowd of Trump supporters gathered on the Ellipse that “we will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections” while telling others before her speech to “have the courage to do the right thing. Fight!”

Guilfoyle has until March 11 to turn over documents to the committee, while the subpoena requires that she sit for a deposition on March 15.