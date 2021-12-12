January 6 committee releases a resolution recommending Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress after he stopped cooperating with their investigation

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2020. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The January 6 Select Committee recommended holding Mark Meadows in contempt.

Meadows, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, said he would no longer cooperate with the investigation.

He also sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the committee investigating the attack.

The January 6 select committee issued a resolution recommending that Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress after he stopped cooperating with their investigation.

Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, initially refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol riot. The panel had previously considered holding him in criminal contempt.

However, he began supplying emails and other information this month. One of those emails was described in the document released on Sunday.

In an email sent on January 5, Meadows said the National Guard was on standby to “protect pro Trump people,” according to the committee’s contempt resolution.

Earlier this week, Meadows filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the committee investigating the attack. The lawsuit came a day after his lawyer told the committee that Meadows would no longer cooperate with their investigation and would not provide a deposition.

In his lawsuit, Meadows said the subpoenas were “overly broad and unduly burdensome.”

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on holding Meadows in contempt this week.

A lawyer for Meadows did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.