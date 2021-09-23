House Select Committee investigating January 6 issued subpoenas to Trump confidants Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, and Kash Patel

Four key Trump confidantes were subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating January 6.

Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, and Kash Patel were asked to attend depositions in October.

House Select Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson announced on Thursday that it was subpoenaing Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, and Kash Patel. The committee investigating the events of January 6, is seeking to get information from key players who spoke with former President Donald Trump prior to the insurrection on January 6.

In a press release, Thompson described the men as, “four individuals with close ties to the former President who were working in or had communications with the White House on or in the days leading up to the January 6th, insurrection.”

At the time of the riots at the Capitol on January 6, Meadows was the White House Chief of Staff, Scavino was serving as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, Patel was a Defense Department official, and Bannon served as a longtime (now unofficial) Trump advisor.

The subpoenas also asked Patel and Bannon to appear at a deposition on October 14, and Meadows and Scavino to appear the following day.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.