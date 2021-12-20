‘Be ready for war’: Man who threatened politicians, journalists on January 6 sentenced to 3 years in prison

A man who sent threats in connection to the January 6 riot was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Robert Lemke had previously pleaded guilty to sending the threats.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ office confirmed he was the unnamed congressman who faced threats.

A California man who threatened politicians and journalists on and before the January 6 Capitol insurrection was sentenced to 36 months in prison, the US District Attorney’s office said in a press release.

Robert Lemke, 36, previously pled guilty to threatening politicians and journalists after being “frustrated with the result of the 2020 election,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“Robert Lemke, refusing to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election, sent messages threatening dozens of victims, including journalists, elected officials, and their families, for the perceived offense of stating the facts,” Williams said in a statement following the decision.

He continued: “Rather than attempting to effect change through the lawful forms of expression that all of us Americans still enjoy, Lemke sought to quell freedom of expression, to intimidate and instill fear in others by threats of violence. Today, Robert Lemke was rightly sentenced to prison for his conduct.”

The initial complaint said Lemke sent threatening messages about a U.S. congressman and a journalist to their respective family members.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ office confirmed that he is the unnamed congressman in this complaint, CNN reported.

On or around January 6, Lemke texted Jeffries’ brother, “Your brother is putting your entire family at risk with his lies and other words. We are armed and nearby your house. You had better have a word with him. We are not far from his either,” according to court documents.

The court documents say that Lemke also contacted Jeffries’ sister-in-law.

Also on or around January 6, Lemke contacted the relative of an unnamed journalist.

“[Journalist-1’s] words are putting you and your family at risk. We are nearby armed and ready. Thousands of us are active/retired law enforcement, military, etc. That’s how we do it,” he wrote, according to court documents.

The journalist named in court documents remains unidentified. Lemke also sent threats to other journalists, including CNN’s Brian Stelter, CNN reported, citing prosecutors.

Lemke’s attorney did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.