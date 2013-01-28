Here Are The Big Stories That Traders Are Reading This Weekend

Photo: Google News Archives
Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus sends along the top stories that traders are reading this weekend.We summarize in bullets.
- Davos groupthink. Everyone agrees that the crisis is over. (BusinessWeek)
- George Soros says hedge funds can’t beat the market anymore. (Bloomberg)
- More foreign investors get right to partipate in China’s futures market. (China Daily)
- Local GDP are coming in strong. (China Daily)
- More talk of weakening the yen in Japan. (WSJ)
- China warns of currencyw ar (Bloomberg)
- Plant in Silicon Valley will be home of new Mac manufacturing (Economic Times)
- Has Apple’s stock peaked. (The Economist)
- US manufacturing boom! (Barron’s)
- US corn stockpiles are surging (Bloomberg)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.