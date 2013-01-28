Here Are The Big Stories That Traders Are Reading This Weekend

Photo: Google News Archives

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus sends along the top stories that traders are reading this weekend.We summarize in bullets.



Davos groupthink. Everyone agrees that the crisis is over. (BusinessWeek)

George Soros says hedge funds can’t beat the market anymore. (Bloomberg)

More foreign investors get right to partipate in China’s futures market. (China Daily)

Local GDP are coming in strong. (China Daily)

More talk of weakening the yen in Japan. (WSJ)

China warns of currencyw ar (Bloomberg)

Plant in Silicon Valley will be home of new Mac manufacturing (Economic Times)

Has Apple’s stock peaked. (The Economist)

US manufacturing boom! (Barron’s)

US corn stockpiles are surging (Bloomberg)

