Here Are The Big Stories That Traders Are Reading This Weekend

Joe Weisenthal
Newspaper headlines following May 18 decision

Photo: Google News Archives

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus sends along the top stories that traders are reading this weekend.We summarize in bullets.

  • Davos groupthink. Everyone agrees that the crisis is over. (BusinessWeek)
  • George Soros says hedge funds can’t beat the market anymore. (Bloomberg)
  • More foreign investors get right to partipate in China’s futures market. (China Daily)
  • Local GDP are coming in strong. (China Daily)
  • More talk of weakening the yen in Japan. (WSJ)
  • China warns of currencyw ar (Bloomberg)
  • Plant in Silicon Valley will be home of new Mac manufacturing (Economic Times)
  • Has Apple’s stock peaked. (The Economist)
  • US manufacturing boom! (Barron’s)
  • US corn stockpiles are surging (Bloomberg)

