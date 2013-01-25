INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS CRUSH EXPECTATIONS, FALLING TO FIVE-YEAR LOW OF 330K

Photo: Pirate Alice via www.flickr.com Creative Commons

UPDATE:Initial jobless claims have crushed expectations.



They have fallen to lowest level since January 2008, falling to 330K.

This is well below expectations of 355K.

This is a great sign, and a key thing is that this low number is consistent (multiple weeks) suggesting a real sustained down move in the number of folks who are getting laid off.

————-

EARLIER: First big economic datapoint of the day: Weekly initial jobless claims.

Analysts expect a reading of 355K. That’s up from 335K.

This number has been very bouncy lately due to various seasonal factors and one-time issues.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

