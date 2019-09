Monday might be a quiet day, since the US is on holiday.



But the week has begun in Asia, and the yen is falling (again).

USDJPY is above 90 again.

There wasn’t too much news over the weekend.

Via FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.