ISM Services Index Slips, But Employment Climbs

Photo: ElvertBarnes via Flickr

The January reading of the ISM non-manufacturing (services) index fell to 55.2 in January.But this was a tad higher than the 55.0 expected by economists.



Any number above 50 signals expansion.

From ISM:

…This indicates continued growth at a slightly slower rate in the non-manufacturing sector. The Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index registered 56.4 per cent, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the seasonally adjusted 60.8 per cent reported in December, reflecting growth for the 42nd consecutive month. The New Orders Index decreased by 3.9 percentage points to 54.4 per cent, and the Employment Index increased 2.2 percentage points to 57.5 per cent, indicating growth in employment for the sixth consecutive month. The Prices Index increased 1.9 percentage points to 58 per cent, indicating prices increased at a faster rate in January when compared to December. According to the NMI™, eight non-manufacturing industries reported growth in January. Respondents’ comments are mixed about the economy and business conditions; however, the majority of respondents are optimistic about the overall direction.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.