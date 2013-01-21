What Wall Street Traders Are Reading This Weekend

Joe Weisenthal
newspaper

Photo: Instagram/itslaurafrances

Monday is a holiday in the US, but the preparation for the re-opening of markets has begun.Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along some of the stories that are catching traders’ eyes this weekend.

We summarize and sample them here:

  • NYT: In China, Widening Disontent Among The Communist Party Faithful
  • 23 dead after Algerian siege.
  • Economic advisor says the Bank of Japan should slow up on the easing if the yen falls too hard.
  • Bloomberg: Oil Caps Longest Run Of Weekly Gains In 14 Months
  • The Barron’s Roundtable
  • Bloomberg: Wheat Caps Biggest Advance Since July On US Drought
  • Transcripts from 2007 show how slowly the Fed was to react to the US crisis.

