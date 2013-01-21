What Wall Street Traders Are Reading This Weekend

Photo: Instagram/itslaurafrances

Monday is a holiday in the US, but the preparation for the re-opening of markets has begun.Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along some of the stories that are catching traders’ eyes this weekend.



We summarize and sample them here:

NYT: In China, Widening Disontent Among The Communist Party Faithful

23 dead after Algerian siege.

Economic advisor says the Bank of Japan should slow up on the easing if the yen falls too hard.

Bloomberg: Oil Caps Longest Run Of Weekly Gains In 14 Months

The Barron’s Roundtable

Bloomberg: Wheat Caps Biggest Advance Since July On US Drought

Transcripts from 2007 show how slowly the Fed was to react to the US crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.