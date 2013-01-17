Polish Tennis Player Throws An Epic Tantrum At The Australian Open, Wins Anyway

Photo: ESPN2

Jerzy Janowicz suffered an ugly on-court meltdown at the Australian Open today when he disagreed with a call in his match with Somdev Devvarman of India.



He had set point in the first set when a Devvarman shot that appeared to be out was called in.

Janowicz — a 22-year-old from Poland who is ranked a career-high 26th in the world right now — fell to his knees and started screaming, “How many times?!?!” over and over again.

During the changeover he confronted the chair umpire. When the umpire gave him a warning for dissent, he (kind of brilliantly) said, “For what?”

Remarkably, Janowicz managed to pull it together after the meltdown. He lost that first set, but won three of the next four to win the match.

Janowicz is 6’8″ and has a monster serve, so this probably won’t be the last we see of him:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Some of the best moments from the tantrum:

Photo: ESPN2

Photo: ESPN2

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.