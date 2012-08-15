As A Lobbyist, Paul Ryan's Wife Made A Career Representing Cigar Interests

Janna Ryan

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Before she became known to the world as Mrs. Paul Ryan, the vice presidential hopeful’s stay-at-home wife, Janna Ryan made quite a name for herself in Washington’s legal circles.Janna Ryan graduated from Wellesley College and earned her law degree from George Washington University.



And that impressive education paid off.

“Over just three years, Ryan’s 20 corporate clients paid more than $2.7 million in lobbying fees to her two employers, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Williams & Jensen,” The Huffington Post reported Tuesday, citing records compiled by the centre for Responsive Politics.

As a lobbyist, Ryan represented clients such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, a nuclear power plant, and the Cigar Association of America.

She lobbied Congress and the White House to have cigars made exempt from the public safety rules that monitor cigarettes, such as warning labels. PricewaterhouseCoopers raked in $760,000 from the cigar lobby while Ryan was an employee, according to HuffPost.

Ryan and a colleague also used the National Association of Convenience Store Operators to promote cigar industry interests, a move that earned them about $240,000 from the group, HuffPost reported.

DON’T MISS: In America’s ‘Endless War,’ No Justices Are Prepared >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.