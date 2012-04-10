ANALYST: Brace For A Wholesale Downgrade Of The Global Banking System In The Next Few Weeks

Photo: Flickr

Earlier we mentioned Bob Janjuah latest market call, which is basically: The Fed will pump more, casing risk assets to go higher, before markets ultimately implode and hit generational lows.But there’s one other specific comment in here that’s worth plucking out:



Over the next few weeks we could see the ratings agencies move towards a wholesale downgrading of the global banking sector, driven by the application of new ratings methodologies. The markets seem extremely complacent on this issue.

We’re not exactly sure what he’s referring to, but this is pretty specific, so our guess is that he probably has some gist of what he’s talking about.

Whether said ratings matter is a different story.

