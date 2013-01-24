Dutch Architect Plans To Build A 12,000-Square-Foot 3D Printed House

Photo: PROJECT: LANDSCAPE HOUSE

Dutch architect Janjaap Ruijssenaars has designed a 12,000-square-foot “house with no beginning or end,” and he plans to build the entire thing using only a 3D printer.The conceptual two-story Landscape House from Universe Architecture in Amsterdam was created to look like the famous Möbius strip, or “one surface folded in an endless band.” The shape was originally made popular by the 20th century designer and illustrator M C Escher.



“In this design he’s definitely been an inspiration, I would say he’s the king of Möbius strips in drawing,” Ruijssenaars told AFP in an interview. “We analysed that the essence of landscape is that it has no beginning or ending, so it’s continuous, not only the fact the world is round but also water goes into land, valleys into mountains, it’s always continuous.”

Ruijssenaars plans to construct the building from a massive D-Shape printer invented by Enrico Dini that’s able to ‘print’ materials up to 20×20 feet in size, and can add layers ranging from 1/4-1/2 inch thick.The entire project would cost approximately $5.3 million (€4 million), and would either be built in an unspecified Brazilian national park that has reportedly expressed interest in the home, or as a private residence here in the US.

It’s estimated that Landscape House would take at least 18 months to complete, and that the printer alone would have to be active for at least six months. Ruijssenaars hopes to have the entire structure completed by 2014.

