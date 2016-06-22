A college janitor worked his way to an engineering degree -- and he just got a job at an aerospace company

In 2007, Michael

Vaudreuil had lost his business, his savings, and his home. He took at temporary job as a custodian at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in Worcester, Massachusetts, to make ends meet.

Eight years later — at age 54 — he graduated from the school with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. And now, he snagged a job at a prominent aerospace manufacturing company, WPI’s the Daily Herd reports.

Vaudreuil’s story went viral during the height of graduation season last month. It all began when he decided to enroll in a few classes at WPI in addition to his full-time custodial work (as a WPI employee he was eligible to take free classes at the school). At first, he told the Daily Herd, he had no intentions of getting a degree. But his confidence grew, and he enrolled in more classes, all while working the late-shift as a janitor.

On May 14, he walked across the stage to receive his diploma. His mortarboard was decorated with the phrase “Old dog has new tricks,” CNN reports.

Now,Vaudreuil has accepted a job as an engineer for Pratt & Whitney, an aerospace manufacturing company in Connecticut, according to the Daily Herd. He starts his new gig on July 11.

“I’m going to quote one of my favourite movies — they made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” he told the paper. “Getting that job is always what it’s been about. That’s the moment I fought for, for so hard, all of those years.”

