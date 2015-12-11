Janis Joplin's psychedelic Porsche just sold for four times the expected price at auction

Picture: RM Sotheby’s

Janis Joplin’s psychadelic Porsche just sold for enough cash to buy several of those Mercedes Benzs all her friends were driving in the 60s.

Expected to go for between $US400,000 and $US600,000 at RM Sotheby’s “Driven by Disruption” auction in New York City, seven bidders drove the 1964 Porsche 356 C 1600 SC Cabriolet up to a whopping $US1,760,000.

Joplin bought the car in 1968 and enlisted her roadie Dave Richards to give it the iconic “The History of the Universe” makeover.

Picture: RM Sotheby’s

It was commandeered on the morning after she died in her Hollywood hotel room, by her lawyer, as the press gathered.

Up until today, it has been looked after by her brothers and sisters.

The price is the most paid for any Porsche 356 sold at public auction.

