Janice Min Plucks Entertainment Biz Reporter Kim Masters From The Daily Beast

Last week, Richard Beckman made his first big move as CEO of e5 Global Media by announcing the hire of former Us Weekly editor in chief Janice Min as editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, which e5 acquired back in December.



Now Min has made her first big move by plucking The Daily Beast’s entertainment-business reporter, Kim Masters.

Here’s the release:

New York – June 1, 2010 – Kim Masters has been named Editor-At-Large for The Hollywood Reporter, it was announced today by Janice Min, Editorial Director of 80 year-old The Hollywood Reporter, which is owned by e5 Global Media.

Masters is an award winning journalist who currently covers the entertainment business for The Daily Beast. She is also the host of “The Business,” a weekly public radio program about the business of entertainment that she will continue to host.

Masters will join The Hollywood Reporter this summer and will report to newly appointed Editorial Director Janice Min. This is the first editorial hire since Min assumed her new role.

“Kim’s knowledge of the entertainment industry and her experience covering it across all media platforms will make her an invaluable asset to The Hollywood Reporter” said Min.

“I am thrilled to be joining a wonderful team at The Hollywood Reporter and to help continue to grow the iconic brand’s coverage of the industry” said Masters.

Prior to joining The Daily Beast, Masters was a correspondent for National Public Radio. Masters has also served as a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, covered politics for the Washington Post’s “Style” section and served as a Contributing Editor at Time. Her work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, the Boston Globe and the Philadelphia Inquirer. She is the author of “The Keys to the Kingdom: The Rise of Michael Eisner and the Fall of Everybody Else” and co-author with Nancy Griffin of “Hit & Run: How Jon Peters and Peter Guber Took Sony for a Ride in Hollywood.”

