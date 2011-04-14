Janice Min Makes Magic Once Again: Hollywood Reporter Web Traffic Beats Out Deadline.com

A year ago, Nikki Finke‘s Deadline.com, the online game-changer with round-the-clock breaking entertainment news, was beating HollywoodReporter.com in uniques, tweets Los Angeles Times reporter Scott Collins.



What a difference a year makes.

“Now H’wood Reporter has a more than 2-to-1 edge, per ComScore,” he says, noting that editorial director Janice Min has grown THR’s web traffic every month except December.

In May 2010, Janice Min left her editor-in-chief position at Us Weekly, where she was lauded for doubling circulation numbers during her six-year tenure there, and at then trade-only THR, she was put to task with “re-establishing something from the ground up,” per a 2010 interview with Min on THR.

“We are living in an age where boxoffice grosses are important to regular people; the Conan-Leno debacle was essentially a trade story that became a consumer story. People know who Ari Emanuel is thanks to ‘Entourage,'” Min said. “I think you could almost say that this is a byproduct of celebrity culture, but there’s a lot more interest in ‘how the sausage is made,’ the behind-the-scenes players.”

And, with subsequent scoops on trade affairs, industry insiders, aggressive headlines and a celeb focus, she has followed through.

So much so that Jennifer Aniston’s people publicly clawed at Min after a THR headline announced “‘Switch’ a Bitch for Jennifer Aniston;” beleaguered film financier David Bergstein threatened to sue THR; and former ABC Entertainment chief Steve McPherson was caught off-guard by a story that linked his resignation to an internal sexual harassment investigation.

Janice Min also changed the pages of THR quite literally. She scrapped the daily print edition for a weekly, large-format glossy format.

