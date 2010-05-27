Richard Beckman' First Big Move At e5 Global Media: Putting Janice Min In Charge Of The Hollywood Reporter

Ever since Nielsen sold a bunch of publications—including Adweek, Mediaweek, Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter—to e5 Global Media back in December, media watchers have been wondering about the company’s plans.



Shortly after the deal was done, in January, e5 hired CEO Richard Beckman away from Fairchild.

Now Beckman has announced his first big move (also a surprising one; @jeffbercovici’s reaction: “WHAAAAT????”)—the appointment of Janice Min, former Us Weekly editor in chief, as editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter.

Min left Us Weekly, which she steered for seven years, last July. Earlier this year there were murmurs that she was shopping around a celebrity mums website to AOL and IAC. (So much for that?)

And now we know why she just sold her downtown Manhattan apartment for $7.3 million.

Here’s the release:

New York – May 26, 2010 – Janice Min has been named editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, it was announced today by Richard Beckman, CEO of e5 Global Media, owner of 80 year-old The Hollywood Reporter.

Min previously served as the editor-in-chief of Us Weekly magazine from 2003 until 2009. During her tenure she more than doubled the weekly circulation, increased advertising sales, launched and served as editor-in-chief of usmagazine.com and garnered many of publishing’s most prestigious awards including Adweek’s Editor of the Year.

“Janice dramatically transformed the landscape of entertainment journalism,” said Beckman, “and she is perfectly suited to lead The Hollywood Reporter‘s business-to-influence coverage of the global entertainment industry.”

“The Hollywood Reporter is one of the most iconic brands in the entertainment industry. It’s well-positioned to be a powerful voice across all media platforms,” said Min.

Min was named one of the New York Post’s Most Powerful Women in New York and she has been featured in Crain’s 40 Under 40. Min is regularly featured on national television shows, including The Today Show and CNN and she has been featured in national publications including The New York Times, New Yorker¸ and the Associated Press.

She joined Us in 2002 as executive editor. Prior to that she served as assistant managing editor at In Style where she was instrumental in launching several successful newsstand special issues, and she oversaw both In Style Weddings and In Style Makeover. Previously, Min held positions at Life magazine and People where she started her editorial career after receiving a graduate degree from Columbia Journalism School and a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University.

Min will reside in Los Angeles with her husband and their two sons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.