This Is The Most Offensive Political Ad We've Ever Seen

If there’s a line to be drawn for sleazy political attack ads, this spot from conservative filmmaker Ladd Ehlinger Jr. has surely crossed it.



The ad is aimed at Janice Hahn, the Democrat running against Republican Craig Huey in July’s runoff election for Jane Harman’s vacated House seat in California.

Hahn immediately demanded that the video be taken down, but Ehlinger doesn’t care. Here’s the response he posted on his blog:

No! I didn’t kill anyone. I didn’t even enable anyone to kill anyone. And… oh yeah: suck it! The ad’s funny. It makes me laugh. So if, for some reason, it’s pulled by youTube, a thousand will be launched in its place all over Algorez’ Internetz. Because you’re only drawing more attention to your past of supporting criminals, Janice, and forcing policemen out of their jobs for doing their duty. So there you go. Claim victimhood all you like, but how many people were victimized by your coddling? There’s a reason Mayor Villaraigosa took the program away from you. He’s a Democrat. So are you. Think about it.

Here’s the ad (via David Weigel, Slate):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.