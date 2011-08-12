"Cherry Pie" Rocker Jani Lane Found Dead In Los Angeles Hotel

Sad.



Former Warrant lead singer Jani Lane (of “Cherry Pie” fame) was found dead Thursday night at the Woodland Hills Comfort Inn hotel in Los Angeles.

He was just 47.

According to E! Online, the cause of death has yet to be released, as the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office handles the case.

Featured on VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club 2” in 2005, Lane had recently racked up a few alcohol-related problems, including his second DUI last spring.

