Chilling Photo Shows Kim Jong-Un's Uncle As He Stands Trial For Treason

North Korea has executed Leader Kim Jong-Un’s once-powerful uncle Jang Song-thaek for treason.

Martyn Williams, senior correspondent at tech news site IDG, just Tweeted an image from page 2 of today’s Rodong newspaper in North Korea showing Jang during his trial. The exact date is not known, but Jang was removed from power this past weekend:

And here’s the whole news page:

