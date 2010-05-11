Janey Cutler: The NEXT Next Susan Boyle

Last month, Lin Yu Chun, aka the Taiwanese Susan Boyle, swept the viral video world.



Today, Janey Cutler is about to take over. Cutler is an 81-year-old grandmother who just had a Susan Boyle moment of her own on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

The Daily Mirror goes so far as to say that Cutler is “at the centre of a U.S. television bidding war.” The official video is currently the second most watched video of the day on YouTube and it had around 450,000 total views as of this posting.

Watch Cutler’s stunning performance below:

