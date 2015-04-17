TIME Magazine says Janet Yellen is a 'Titan'

REUTERS/Charles Platiau U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attends a conference of central bankers hosted by the Bank of France in Paris November 7, 2014.

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen made TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2015.

She is placed under the “Titans” section of the list which includes other folks like Kanye West, Tim Cook, and the Koch brothers.

The mini-profile was written by Anat Admati, the Stanford professor famous for pushing the idea that banks are seriously undercapitalized.

Admati writes:

Janet is smart, experienced and deliberate. She doesn’t push the flawed narrative that financial crises are like natural disasters. She willingly engages on whether current regulations are effective, including with critics like me. No one person can bring about all the changes in laws, regulation and enforcement still needed to correct the financial system. But Janet Yellen matters a great deal. Her commitment and engagement give me hope.

Given that global financial markets hang on her every public word, placing her under the label “Titans” seems appropriate.

