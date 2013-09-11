A Group Of Economists Wrote An Open Letter In Favour Of Janet Yellen, And The List Of Names Is STACKED

More than 200 econ professors and counting have signed an open letter calling on President Obama to name Fed Board Vice Chair Janet Yellen to succeed Ben Bernanke as Fed Chair.
And there are some big names among them:
Princeton’s Alan Blinder, Berkeley’s Christina Romer, Columbia’s Joseph Stiglitz and Michael Woodford, Yale’s Robert Shiller, and San Diego’s James Hamilton (who brought the letter to our attention).
The pitch highlights Yellen’s prescient views in the run-up to the Great Recession, her record on labour issues and openness to a range of views.
It’s apparently being sponsored by, or at least living on the site of, the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.
Here’s the full text:
PUBLIC POLICY ECONOMISTS’ OPEN LETTER IN SUPPORT OF JANET YELLEN AS THE NEXT FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIR
Dear President Obama:
We the undersigned economists, with both academic and practitioner interests in public policy, respectfully urge you to appoint Janet Yellen as the next Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.
While there are many reasons to select Janet Yellen for this position, we would like to emphasise three of them.
Dr. Yellen is superbly qualified. She has shown consistently good judgment in all her roles leading our nation’s financial institutions and economic policy, first as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), then as Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Clinton, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and now as Vice Chair of the FRB. While leading the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank in 2005, she warned of an impending real estate meltdown as asset prices rose unrealistically. Dr. Yellen was one of the first members of the Federal Open Market Committee to realise that the financial sector’s difficulties in 2007 could cause a major recession, and she worked to focus her colleagues on the problems of the housing sector. Her knowledge of how the Fed sets policy, her understanding of the relationship between monetary policy and economic growth, and her ability to see and propose solutions to emerging economic problems is second to none.
Dr. Yellen is willing to hear multiple points of view and to bring many voices into the policy making arena. She is not beholden to a single interest group, nor to a single industry. There is less and less room in modern public policymaking, especially at the FRB, for a single leader to dominate discussion. Modern policymaking, in a world filled with uncertainties and complexities, must proceed through cooperation and consensus, led by effective leaders. Dr. Yellen has demonstrated the ability to hear all points of view and then act effectively at the FRB.
In her public speeches and scholarly writings, Dr. Yellen demonstrates a clear and nuanced understanding of labour markets, including why they do not always generate enough jobs. As our weak recovery enters into its fifth year of slow economic growth, a continued commitment to expanding jobs through appropriate policy is a must for the next FRB Chair. Dr. Yellen has demonstrated this commitment and understanding in her recent public speeches and actions at the FRB.
In conclusion, we believe that Janet Yellen is an extremely effective leader who has demonstrated her capacity to work with the other FRB governors and to bring important perspectives of the American people to her leadership and decisions. In our opinion, she is the best possible leader for the Federal Reserve Board at this critical time in our nation’s history.
Sincerely,
Heidi Hartmann
President, Institute for Women’s Policy Research*
Research Professor, The George Washington University
Mac Arthur Fellow
Joyce Jacobsen
Dean of Social Sciences and Andrews Professor of Economics
Wesleyan University
*organisation for identification purposes only
Signatures as of 9/8/13:
If you are a professional economist and would like to sign this letter email here.
Alan S. Blinder
Gordon S. Rentschler Memorial Professor of Economics and Public Affairs
Princeton University
Laurence J. Kotlikoff
William Fairfield Warren Distinguished Professor and Professor of Economics
Boston University
Lisa M. Lynch
Dean and Maurice B. Hexter Professor of Social and Economic Policy
The Heller School for Social Policy and Management
Brandeis University
Valerie A. Ramey
Professor of Economics
University of California, San Diego
Alice M. Rivlin
Senior Fellow, Economic Studies Program
Brookings Institution
William M. Rodgers III
Professor of Public Policy and Chief Economist, Heldrich Center for Workforce Development
Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy
Rutgers University
Christina D. Romer
Class of 1957 — Garff B. Wilson Professor of Economics
University of California, Berkeley
David H. Romer
Herman Royer Professor of Political Economy
University of California, Berkeley
Stephen J. Rose
Research Professor and Senior Economist
Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce
Jeffrey D. Sachs
Director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University
Joseph E. Stiglitz
University Professor, Columbia University
Nobel Laureate in Economics
Laura D. Tyson
Professor of Business Administration and Economics
Haas Business and Public Policy Group
University of California, Berkeley
Additional Signatures as of 9/8/2013 and 9/9/2013:
Caren Grown
Economist-In-Residence
Dept of Economics
American University
Susan Averett
Dana Professor
Department of Economics
Lafayette College
Randy Albelda
Professor of Economics
University of Massachusetts Boston
Erin K. Fletcher
Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics
Lafayette College
Steven Pressman
Professor of Economics & Finance
Monmouth University
Toni M. Whited
Michael and Diane Jones Professor of Business Administration
Simon School of Business
University of Rochester
Julie A. Nelson
Professor and Chair of Economics
University of Massachusetts Boston
Juliet Schor
Department of Sociology
Boston College
Robert A. Blecker
Professor of Economics
American University
Sule Ozler, PhD, and PsyD
Associate Professor of Economics, UCLA
& Psychoanalyst, New Center for Psychoanalysis
Susan Feiner
Professor of Economics
University of Southern Maine
Karine S. Moe
F.R. Bigelow Professor of Economics
Macalester College
Shelly Lundberg
Leonard Broom Professor of Demography
Department of Economics
University of California, Santa Barbara
Ralph Bradburd
Professor of Economics
Williams College
Lori Kletzer
Vice President for Academic Affairs & Dean of Faculty
Professor of Economics
Colby College
Michael C. Lovell
Chester E. Hubbard Professor Emeritus
Department of Economics
Wesleyan University
Elizabeth J. Jensen
Christian A. Johnson Excellence in Teaching Professor of Economics
Hamilton College
Michael Kevane
Dept. of Economics
Santa Clara University
Mary Huff Stevenson
Professor of Economics Emerita
University of Massachusetts Boston
Mieke Meurs
Associate Dean of Graduate Studies
College of Arts and Sciences
American University
Joshua Rosenbloom
Professor of Economics
University of Kansas
Deborah M. Figart, PhD
The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey
Christopher Kilby
Associate Professor of Economics
Villanova University
Lalith Munasinghe
Professor
Department of Economics, Barnard College, and School of International & Public Affairs
Columbia University
Robert J. Shiller
Sterling Professor of economics
Yale University
Jon D. Wisman
Professor of Economics
American University
Anne Villamil
Professor of Economics
University of Illinois
Bevin Ashenmiller
Associate Professor of Economics
Occidental College
Keren Horn
Assistant Professor of Economics
University of Massachusetts Boston
Pao-Lin Tien
Assistant Professor of Economics
Wesleyan University
Catherine C. Eckel
Sara and John Lindsey Professor
Department of Economics
Texas A&M University
Marjorie Flavin
Professor of Economics
University of California, San Diego
David A. Anderson
Paul G. Blazer Professor
Department of Economics
Centre College
Olivia S Mitchell
Economist
Harvard class of ’74
Siobhan Reilly
Professor of Economics
Mills College
Susan Pozo, Ph.D.
Professor and Director of Graduate Programs
Department of Economics
Western Michigan University
Yana van der Meulen Rodgers
Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies Department
Rutgers University
Deirdre N. McCloskey
UIC Distinguished Professor of Economics, History, English, and Communication
University of Illinois at Chicago
Jennifer Olmsted
Professor of Economics
Drew University
Sarah E. West
Professor of Economics
Macalester College
Roger Sparks
Professor of Economics
Mills College
T. D. Stanley
Professor of Economics
Hendrix College
Professor John Rust
Department of Economics
Georgetown University
Alexander J. Field
Michel and Mary Orradre Professor of Economics
Santa Clara University
Evan Kraft
Economist-in-Residence
American University
Denise Hare
Dr. Lester B. Lave Professor of Economics
Reed College
Maximilian Auffhammer
George Pardee Jr. Professor of Sustainable International Development
University of California, Berkeley
Chris Georges
Professor of Economics
Hamilton College
Adhip Chaudhuri
Professor of Economics
Georgetown University
Eleanor Brown
James Irvine Professor of Economics
Pomona College
Anne E. Winkler
Professor of Economics & Public Policy Administration
University of Missouri-St. Louis
Brenda Wyss
Associate Professor of Economics
Wheaton College, MA
Dean Baker
Co-Director
Center for Economic and Policy Research
Marilyn Power
Professor of Economics
Sarah Lawrence College
Kenneth D. West
Ragnar Frisch and John D. MacArthur Professor of Economics
University of Wisconsin — Madison
Lourdes Benería
Professor Emerita
Cornell University
Mwangi wa Githinji
Economics Department
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
Robert S. Woodward, Ph.D.
Professor of Health Care Economics
University of New Hampshire
Gregory N. Price, Ph.D
Charles E. Merrill Professor & Chair
Department of Economics
Morehouse College
Eileen Appelbaum
Senior Economist
Center for Economic and Policy Research
Kimberly Christensen
Economics
Sarah Lawrence College
Torsten Schmidt
Associate Professor
Department of Economics
Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics
University of New Hampshire
Dania V. Francis
Assistant Professor of Economics
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Peter Hans Matthews
Christian A. Johnson Professor of Economics
Chair, Department of Economics
Middlebury College
Michele I. Naples
Associate Professor
The College of New Jersey
Nancy Scannell, Ph.D.
Univ of Illinois Springfield
Diana Strassmann
Carolyn and Fred McManis Distinguished Professor in the Practice
Editor, Feminist Economics
Rice University
Joseph Persky
Department of Economics
University of Illinois at Chicago
Peter Skott
Professor of Economics
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Peter Hess
Gail M. and Ernest G. Doe Professor of Economics
Davidson College
David Danning
Lecturer
Economics Dept.
University of Massachusetts, Boston
William Van Lear
Economics Professor
Belmont Abbey College
Myra H Strober
Professor Emerita
Stanford University
Anne M. McCarthy, Ph.D.
Dean and Professor of Management
Hamline University School of Business
Gerald Friedman
Professor of Economics
University of Massachusetts at Amherst
John Miller
Professor of Economics
Wheaton College
John Schmitt
Senior Economist
Center for Economic and Policy Research
Saul H. Hymans
Professor of Economics
& Director Emeritus RSQE
University of Michigan
John Weeks
Professor Emeritus of Economics
University of London, UK
(Vermont Resident)
Vivian Ho
Professor of Economics and Baker Institute Chair in Health Economics
Rice University
Dr. Janet Spitz
Assoc. Professor of Business and Economics
The College of Saint Rose
Scott E Page
Leonid Hurwicz Collegiate Professor
Complex Systems, Political Science, and Economics
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Nancy E. Rose
Professor Emeritus
California State University, San Bernardino
Carolyn Sherwood Call, Ph.D.
Asst Dean & MBA Academic Director
Visiting Assistant Professor
Lorry I. Lokey Graduate School of Business
Mills College
Peter B. Meyer
Professor Emeritus of Urban Policy and Economics
University of Louisville
President and Chief Economist
The E.P. Systems Group, Inc
Professor Teresa Ghilarducci
Chair of the Economics Department and Director of the Schwartz Center For Economic Policy Analysis,
New School for Social Research
Barbara R. Bergmann
Professor Emerita, Economics
University of Maryland and American University
Sanford M. Jacoby
Distinguished Professor
UCLA
Professor Maria S. Floro
Department of Economics
American University
Joni Hersch
Professor of Law and Economics
Vanderbilt University
David Gleicher
Associate Professor
Adelphi University
Robert Buchele
Department of Economics
Smith College
Fabio Schiantarelli
Professor of Economics
Department of Economics
Boston College
Jane D’Arista
Research Associate
Political Economy Research Institute
University of Massachusetts/Amherst
Ethan Kaplan
Assistant Professor of Economics
University of Maryland — College Park
Marie Christine Duggan
Professor of Economics
Keene State College
Roberto Veneziani
Associate Professor of Economics
Department of Economics
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Bijou Yang Lester, Ph.D
Professor of Economics
LeBow College of Business
Drexel University
Paul Gertler
Li Ka Shing Professor
Haas School of Business
University of California, Berkeley
K. K. Fung
Professor Emeritus of Economics
University of Memphis
Rachel Cleetus, Ph.D.
Senior Climate Economist, Climate and Energy Program
Union of Concerned Scientists
Dr. David Laibman
Professor Emeritus, Economics
Brooklyn College and Graduate School
City University of New York
Maurice Obstfeld
Class of 1958 Professor of Economics
University of California, Berkeley
Spencer J. Pack
Professor of Economics
Connecticut College
Elissa Braunstein
Associate Professor
Dept of Economics
Colorado State University
Michael Reich
Professor of Economics
University of California, Berkeley
Elaine McCrate
Associate Professor
Economics and Women’s Studies
University of Vermont
Jean Kimmel
Professor of Economics
Western Michigan University
Andrew K. Rose
Rocca Professor, Associate Dean, and Chair of the Faculty
Haas School of Business
University of California
David I. Levine
Trefethen Professor of Business Administration
Haas School of Business
University of California
Linda Kamas
Associate Professor
Economics Department
Santa Clara University
Paul A. Johnson
Professor of Economics
Vassar College
Clair Brown
Professor of Economics
Director, Center for Work, Technology, and Society
University of California, Berkeley
Michael D. Goldberg
Todd H. Crockett Professor of Economics
Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics
University of New Hampshire
Senior Research Associate
Institute for New Economic Thinking (INET)
Michael L. Lahr
Associate Research Professor
Rurtgers Economic Adfvisory Service, Associate Director
Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning & Public Policy
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
Karen Smith Conway
Professor of Economics
University of New Hampshire
Aaron Pacitti
Assistant Professor of Economics
Siena College
Andrea L. Ziegert
Associate Professor and Chair
Department of Economics
Denison University
David A. Jaeger
Professor of Economics
City University of New York Graduate Center
Harry J. Holzer
Professor of Public Policy
Georgetown University
Dr. Ted P. Schmidt
Associate Professor, Department of Economics & Finance
Buffalo State College
Robert Pollin
Professor of Economics and
Co-Director, Political Economy Research Institute
University of Masschusetts-Amherst
Ebru Kongar
Associate Professor of Economics
Dickinson College
Alicia H. Munnell
Peter F. Drucker Professor of Management Sciences
Boston College Carroll School of Management
Judith Robinson
Professor, Economics
Castleton State College
Randall P. Ellis
Professor of Economics
Boston University
Arthur MacEwan
Professor Emeritus of Economics
University of Massachusetts Boston
Thomas Michl
Professor of Economics
Colgate University
Kathy Hayes
Professor of Economics
Southern Methodist University
Professor Catherine Lynde
Economics
University of Massachusetts Boston
Ulla Grapard
Professor of Economics and Women’s Studies
Colgate University
Matías Vernengo
Associate Professor
Department of Economics
Bucknell University
Anne Mayhew
Professor Emerita
University of Tennessee
Jenny Keil, Ph.D.
Professor of Economics and Management
Hamline University
Dr. Julie Heath Director, Economics Center and
Professor, Alpaugh Family Chair in Economics
University of Cincinnati
Martin Ravallion
Professor of Economics
Georgetown University
Nancy Folbre
Professor Emerita
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Mark A. Price
Labour Economist
Keystone Research Center
Ida A. Mirzaie, PhD
Senior Lecturer
Department of Economics
The Ohio State University
Ann Owen
Henry Platt Bristol Professor of Economics
Hamilton College
Thomas E. Weisskopf
Professor Emeritus of Economics
University of Michigan
Christopher Magee
Professor of Economics
Bucknell University
Michael Sattinger
Professor of Economics
University at Albany, State University of New York
Kevin P. Gallagher, PhD
Global Economic Governance Initiative
Department of International Relations
Boston University
Andrew F Newman
Professor of Economics
Department of Economics
Boston University
Lynn Duggan
Associate Professor
Labour Studies Department
Indiana University
Dr Leanne Ussher
Assistant Professor of Economics
Queens College, City University of New York
Marcellus Andrews
Professor of Economics
Bucknell University
Julie K. Smith
Assistant Professor
Department of Economics
Lafayette College
Russell Williams
Associate Professor of Economics
Wheaton College
James A. Wilcox
Professor of Finance and Economics
Berkeley-Haas School of Business
Charles Barone
Professor of Economics
Dickinson College
Amitava Krishna Dutt
Professor of Economics and Political Science
University of Notre Dame
David R. Howell
Professor and Director, Doctoral Program in Public and Urban Policy
The New School
Thomas E. Lambert, PhD
MPA Program
Northern Kentucky University
Jennifer Cohen
Assistant Professor of Economics
Whitman College
Chris Tilly
Professor of Urban Planning and Sociology
Director, Institute for Research on Labour and Employment
UCLA
Mohamed El-Hodiri
Professor of Economics
University of Kansas
John R. Harris
Professor of Economics
Boston University
Blair Sandler
Ph.D. Economics, UMass Amherst
J.D. UC Hastings College of the Law
Paul Swanson
Professor of Economics
William Paterson University
Eric Nilsson
Professor of Economics
California State University San Bernardino
Gary Solon
Professor of Economics
Michigan State University
William James Adams
Arthur F. Thurnau Professor
Director, Program in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics
Director, Undergraduate Studies in Economics
University of Michigan
Nina Banks
Associate Professor of Economics
Bucknell University
Thomas L. Hungerford
Senior Economist and Director of Tax and Budget Policy
Economic Policy Institute
Dan Owens
Economic History and Macroeconomics Lecturer
The University of Kansas
Ross M. Starr
Professor of Economics
University of California, San Diego
Gerald Epstein
Professor of Economics and Co-Director, Political Economy Research Institute (PERI)
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Richard A. Miller
Woodhouse/Sysco Professor of Economics emeritus
Wesleyan University
Bronwyn H. Hall
Professor of Economics Emerita
University of California at Berkeley
Jasmin Ansar
Visiting Assistant Professor
Economics Department,
Mills College
Ron Baiman
Assistant Professor of Economics
Graduate Business Administration
Benedictine University
Sylvia A. Allegretto, PhD
Economist
Institute for Research on Labour & Employment
University of California, Berkeley
Dr. Howard Stein (Ph.D. Economics)
Professor, Department of Afroamerican and African Studies
Adjunct Professor, Department of Epidemiology
University of Michigan
Monique Morrissey
Economist
Economic Policy Institute
Samuel Rosenberg
Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Professor of Economics
Roosevelt University
Jonathan S. Leonard
Professor
Haas School of Business
University of California
Caitlin Knowles Myers
Associate Professor of Economics
Middlebury College
Dr. Mathew Forstater
Professor of Economics
University of Missouri — Kansas City
Antonio Callari
Sigmund M. and Mary B. Hyman Professor of Economics
Franklin and Marshall College
Reza Fazeli,PhD
Lecturer
Department of Economics
University of California, Irvine
Dr. Margaret Ray
Professor of Economics
University of Mary Washington
Frank Thompson. Ph.D.
Lecturer, Research Investigator
Department of Economics
University of Michigan
David Gold
Associate Professor, International Affairs Program
The New School
Heidi Shierholz, Ph.D.
Economist
Economic Policy Institute
Esther Redmount
Associate Professor, Economics
Colorado College
Bisakha Sen, Ph.D
Professor
Healthcare Organisation & Policy
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Fidan Ana Kurtulus
Associate Professor of Economics at University of Massachusetts Amherst and Wertheim Fellow at Harvard Law School
Prof. Bryan Snyder
Bentley University
William Brainard
Arthur M Okun Professor of Economics Emeritus
Yale University
Kathryn Anderson
Professor of Economics
Vanderbilt University
Ray Fair
Professor of Economics
Yale University
Farida C. Khan
Professor of Economics
Director, Center for International Studies
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Robin Hahnel
Professor Emeritus, Department of Economics
American University
Richard E. Bilsborrow
Professor of Biostatistics, Adjunct Professor of Economics
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hil
Dr. William Barclay
Retired Sr. VP, Chicago Stock Exchange
Adjunct Prof. UIC’s Liautaud Graduate School of Business – Corporate MBA Program
Founding Member, Chicago Political Economy Group
J. Barkley Rosser, Jr.
Professor of Economics and Kirby L. Cramer, Jr. Professor of Business Administration
James Madison University
Paul Wolfson
Senior Statistical Research Associate
Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College
Nicole Simpson
Associate Professor of Economics
Colgate University
Additional Signatures as of 9/9/2013 and 9/10/2013:
Dept. of Economics
Portland State University
John Luke Gallup
Associate Professor
Department of Economics
Portland State University
Jeffrey O’Hara
Agricultural Economist
Food & Environment Program
Union of Concerned Scientists
Laurence Shute, Ph.D.
Professor Emeritus of Economics
California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
Jesse Rothstein
Associate Professor of Public Policy and Economics
Acting Director, Institute for Research on Labour and Employment
University of California, Berkeley
John P. Bonin
Chester D. Hubbard Professor of Economics and Social Science
Co-Chair, College of Social Studies
Wesleyan University
Gary A. Dymski
Professor, Department of Economics
University of California, Riverside
Prof. Richard Parker
John F. Kennedy School of Government
Harvard University
Michael Meeropol
Professor Emeritus of Economics
Western New England University
Kranti Mulik
Senior Economist
Food & Environment Program
Union of Concerned Scientists
Barry Shelley
Tim Koechlin
Director, International Studies Program
Vassar College
Rick McGahey
Professor of Public Policy and Economics
The New School
Michael Woodford
John Bates Clark Professor of Political Economy
Columbia University
Gabriel Mathy
Assistant Professor of Economics
American University
James Hamilton
Professor of Economics
University of California at San Diego
Günseli Berik
Professor
Economics Department
University of Utah
Eirik Evenhouse
Associate Professor of Economics
Mills College
Gail Blattenberger
Associate Professor Emeritus
Department of Economics
University of Utah
Steve Cohn
Professor of Economics
Knox College
Andrew I. Kohen
Professor Emeritus of Economics
James Madison University
Wendy Rayack
Associate Professor of Economics
Wesleyan University
David A. Belsley
Professor Emeritus
Department of Economics
Boston College
Jessica Gordon Nembhard
Immediate Past President, National Economic Association
Political Economist and Associate Professor of Community Justice and Social Economic Development
Department of Africana Studies
John Jay College, CUNY
Candace Howes
Ferrin Professor of Economics and Chair, Department of Economics
Connecticut College
Professor Ilene Grabel
Josef Korbel School of International Studies
University of Denver
Phanindra V. Wunnava
David K. Smith ’42 Chair in Applied Economics
Middlebury College
Mark Setterfield
Maloney Family Distinguished Professor of Economics,
Charles A. Dana Research Professor of Economics, and Chair
Department of Economics
Trinity College
Carmen Diana Deere
Distinguished Professor of Food & Resource Economics and Latin American Studies
University of Florida
Professor Stephany Griffith-Jones
Financial Markets Director
Initiative for Policy Dialogue
Columbia University
Martha L. Olney
Adjunct Professor of Economics
University of California, Berkeley
Peter Philips, Ph.D.
Professor
Economics Department
University of Utah
Eiman Zein-Elabdin
Professor of Economics
Franklin & Marshall College
Barry Herman
Visiting Senior Fellow
Julien J Studley Graduate Program in International Affairs
The New School for Public Engagement
David Kiefer
Professor
Economics Department
University of Utah
Michael J. Roberts
Associate Professor
Department of Economics
University of Hawaii at Manoa
Don Goldstein
AW Robertson Professor of Economics
Allegheny College
M. V. Lee Badgett
Professor of Economics
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Eric Verhoogen
Associate Professor
Economics and SIPA
Columbia University
Andra Ghent
Assistant Professor
Department of Finance
W.P. Carey School of Business
Arizona State University
Dilip Mookherjee
Professor of Economics
Boston University
Jean Shackelford
Professor of Economics, Emerita
Bucknell University
James E. Anderson
William B. Neenan S.J. Millennium Professor of Economics
Boston College
Lawrence Mishel
President
Economic Policy Institute
Menzie D. Chinn
Professor of Public Affairs and Economics
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Gerard Roland
E. Morris Cox Professor of Economics and Professor of Political science
University of California, Berkeley
Jonathan Cogliano
Assistant Professor
Department of Economics
Dickinson College
Dorene Isenberg
Professor of Economics
University of Redlands
Kathy Baylis
Assistant Professor, Agricultural and Consumer Economics
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Carl Bonham. Executive Director
University of Hawaii Economic Research Organisation
Professor, Department of Economics
University of Hawaii at Manoa
