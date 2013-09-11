A Group Of Economists Wrote An Open Letter In Favour Of Janet Yellen, And The List Of Names Is STACKED

More than 200 econ professors and counting have signed an open letter calling on President Obama to name Fed Board Vice Chair Janet Yellen to succeed Ben Bernanke as Fed Chair.

And there are some big names among them:

Princeton’s Alan Blinder, Berkeley’s Christina Romer, Columbia’s Joseph Stiglitz and Michael Woodford, Yale’s Robert Shiller, and San Diego’s James Hamilton (who brought the letter to our attention).

The pitch highlights Yellen’s prescient views in the run-up to the Great Recession, her record on labour issues and openness to a range of views.

It’s apparently being sponsored by, or at least living on the site of, the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

Here’s the full text:

PUBLIC POLICY ECONOMISTS’ OPEN LETTER IN SUPPORT OF JANET YELLEN AS THE NEXT FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIR

Dear President Obama:

We the undersigned economists, with both academic and practitioner interests in public policy, respectfully urge you to appoint Janet Yellen as the next Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

While there are many reasons to select Janet Yellen for this position, we would like to emphasise three of them.

Dr. Yellen is superbly qualified. She has shown consistently good judgment in all her roles leading our nation’s financial institutions and economic policy, first as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), then as Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Clinton, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and now as Vice Chair of the FRB. While leading the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank in 2005, she warned of an impending real estate meltdown as asset prices rose unrealistically. Dr. Yellen was one of the first members of the Federal Open Market Committee to realise that the financial sector’s difficulties in 2007 could cause a major recession, and she worked to focus her colleagues on the problems of the housing sector. Her knowledge of how the Fed sets policy, her understanding of the relationship between monetary policy and economic growth, and her ability to see and propose solutions to emerging economic problems is second to none.

Dr. Yellen is willing to hear multiple points of view and to bring many voices into the policy making arena. She is not beholden to a single interest group, nor to a single industry. There is less and less room in modern public policymaking, especially at the FRB, for a single leader to dominate discussion. Modern policymaking, in a world filled with uncertainties and complexities, must proceed through cooperation and consensus, led by effective leaders. Dr. Yellen has demonstrated the ability to hear all points of view and then act effectively at the FRB.

In her public speeches and scholarly writings, Dr. Yellen demonstrates a clear and nuanced understanding of labour markets, including why they do not always generate enough jobs. As our weak recovery enters into its fifth year of slow economic growth, a continued commitment to expanding jobs through appropriate policy is a must for the next FRB Chair. Dr. Yellen has demonstrated this commitment and understanding in her recent public speeches and actions at the FRB.

In conclusion, we believe that Janet Yellen is an extremely effective leader who has demonstrated her capacity to work with the other FRB governors and to bring important perspectives of the American people to her leadership and decisions. In our opinion, she is the best possible leader for the Federal Reserve Board at this critical time in our nation’s history.

Sincerely,

Heidi Hartmann

President, Institute for Women’s Policy Research*

Research Professor, The George Washington University

Mac Arthur Fellow

Joyce Jacobsen

Dean of Social Sciences and Andrews Professor of Economics

Wesleyan University

*organisation for identification purposes only

Signatures as of 9/8/13:

If you are a professional economist and would like to sign this letter email here.

Alan S. Blinder

Gordon S. Rentschler Memorial Professor of Economics and Public Affairs

Princeton University

Laurence J. Kotlikoff

William Fairfield Warren Distinguished Professor and Professor of Economics

Boston University

Lisa M. Lynch

Dean and Maurice B. Hexter Professor of Social and Economic Policy

The Heller School for Social Policy and Management

Brandeis University

Valerie A. Ramey

Professor of Economics

University of California, San Diego

Alice M. Rivlin

Senior Fellow, Economic Studies Program

Brookings Institution

William M. Rodgers III

Professor of Public Policy and Chief Economist, Heldrich Center for Workforce Development

Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy

Rutgers University

Christina D. Romer

Class of 1957 — Garff B. Wilson Professor of Economics

University of California, Berkeley

David H. Romer

Herman Royer Professor of Political Economy

University of California, Berkeley

Stephen J. Rose

Research Professor and Senior Economist

Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce

Jeffrey D. Sachs

Director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University

Joseph E. Stiglitz

University Professor, Columbia University

Nobel Laureate in Economics

Laura D. Tyson

Professor of Business Administration and Economics

Haas Business and Public Policy Group

University of California, Berkeley

Additional Signatures as of 9/8/2013 and 9/9/2013:

Caren Grown

Economist-In-Residence

Dept of Economics

American University

Susan Averett

Dana Professor

Department of Economics

Lafayette College

Randy Albelda

Professor of Economics

University of Massachusetts Boston

Erin K. Fletcher

Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics

Lafayette College

Steven Pressman

Professor of Economics & Finance

Monmouth University

Toni M. Whited

Michael and Diane Jones Professor of Business Administration

Simon School of Business

University of Rochester

Julie A. Nelson

Professor and Chair of Economics

University of Massachusetts Boston

Juliet Schor

Department of Sociology

Boston College

Robert A. Blecker

Professor of Economics

American University

Sule Ozler, PhD, and PsyD

Associate Professor of Economics, UCLA

& Psychoanalyst, New Center for Psychoanalysis

Susan Feiner

Professor of Economics

University of Southern Maine

Karine S. Moe

F.R. Bigelow Professor of Economics

Macalester College

Shelly Lundberg

Leonard Broom Professor of Demography

Department of Economics

University of California, Santa Barbara

Ralph Bradburd

Professor of Economics

Williams College

Lori Kletzer

Vice President for Academic Affairs & Dean of Faculty

Professor of Economics

Colby College

Michael C. Lovell

Chester E. Hubbard Professor Emeritus

Department of Economics

Wesleyan University

Elizabeth J. Jensen

Christian A. Johnson Excellence in Teaching Professor of Economics

Hamilton College

Michael Kevane

Dept. of Economics

Santa Clara University

Mary Huff Stevenson

Professor of Economics Emerita

University of Massachusetts Boston

Mieke Meurs

Associate Dean of Graduate Studies

College of Arts and Sciences

American University

Joshua Rosenbloom

Professor of Economics

University of Kansas

Deborah M. Figart, PhD

The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey

Christopher Kilby

Associate Professor of Economics

Villanova University

Lalith Munasinghe

Professor

Department of Economics, Barnard College, and School of International & Public Affairs

Columbia University

Robert J. Shiller

Sterling Professor of economics

Yale University

Jon D. Wisman

Professor of Economics

American University

Anne Villamil

Professor of Economics

University of Illinois

Bevin Ashenmiller

Associate Professor of Economics

Occidental College

Keren Horn

Assistant Professor of Economics

University of Massachusetts Boston

Pao-Lin Tien

Assistant Professor of Economics

Wesleyan University

Catherine C. Eckel

Sara and John Lindsey Professor

Department of Economics

Texas A&M University

Marjorie Flavin

Professor of Economics

University of California, San Diego

David A. Anderson

Paul G. Blazer Professor

Department of Economics

Centre College

Olivia S Mitchell

Economist

Harvard class of ’74

Siobhan Reilly

Professor of Economics

Mills College

Susan Pozo, Ph.D.

Professor and Director of Graduate Programs

Department of Economics

Western Michigan University

Yana van der Meulen Rodgers

Professor, Women’s and Gender Studies Department

Rutgers University

Deirdre N. McCloskey

UIC Distinguished Professor of Economics, History, English, and Communication

University of Illinois at Chicago

Jennifer Olmsted

Professor of Economics

Drew University

Sarah E. West

Professor of Economics

Macalester College

Roger Sparks

Professor of Economics

Mills College

T. D. Stanley

Professor of Economics

Hendrix College

Professor John Rust

Department of Economics

Georgetown University

Alexander J. Field

Michel and Mary Orradre Professor of Economics

Santa Clara University

Evan Kraft

Economist-in-Residence

American University

Denise Hare

Dr. Lester B. Lave Professor of Economics

Reed College

Maximilian Auffhammer

George Pardee Jr. Professor of Sustainable International Development

University of California, Berkeley

Chris Georges

Professor of Economics

Hamilton College

Adhip Chaudhuri

Professor of Economics

Georgetown University

Eleanor Brown

James Irvine Professor of Economics

Pomona College

Anne E. Winkler

Professor of Economics & Public Policy Administration

University of Missouri-St. Louis

Brenda Wyss

Associate Professor of Economics

Wheaton College, MA

Dean Baker

Co-Director

Center for Economic and Policy Research

Marilyn Power

Professor of Economics

Sarah Lawrence College

Kenneth D. West

Ragnar Frisch and John D. MacArthur Professor of Economics

University of Wisconsin — Madison

Lourdes Benería

Professor Emerita

Cornell University

Mwangi wa Githinji

Economics Department

University of Massachusetts-Amherst

Robert S. Woodward, Ph.D.

Professor of Health Care Economics

University of New Hampshire

Gregory N. Price, Ph.D

Charles E. Merrill Professor & Chair

Department of Economics

Morehouse College

Eileen Appelbaum

Senior Economist

Center for Economic and Policy Research

Kimberly Christensen

Economics

Sarah Lawrence College

Torsten Schmidt

Associate Professor

Department of Economics

Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics

University of New Hampshire

Dania V. Francis

Assistant Professor of Economics

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Peter Hans Matthews

Christian A. Johnson Professor of Economics

Chair, Department of Economics

Middlebury College

Michele I. Naples

Associate Professor

The College of New Jersey

Nancy Scannell, Ph.D.

Univ of Illinois Springfield

Diana Strassmann

Carolyn and Fred McManis Distinguished Professor in the Practice

Editor, Feminist Economics

Rice University

Joseph Persky

Department of Economics

University of Illinois at Chicago

Peter Skott

Professor of Economics

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Peter Hess

Gail M. and Ernest G. Doe Professor of Economics

Davidson College

David Danning

Lecturer

Economics Dept.

University of Massachusetts, Boston

William Van Lear

Economics Professor

Belmont Abbey College

Myra H Strober

Professor Emerita

Stanford University

Anne M. McCarthy, Ph.D.

Dean and Professor of Management

Hamline University School of Business

Gerald Friedman

Professor of Economics

University of Massachusetts at Amherst

John Miller

Professor of Economics

Wheaton College

John Schmitt

Senior Economist

Center for Economic and Policy Research

Saul H. Hymans

Professor of Economics

& Director Emeritus RSQE

University of Michigan

John Weeks

Professor Emeritus of Economics

University of London, UK

(Vermont Resident)

Vivian Ho

Professor of Economics and Baker Institute Chair in Health Economics

Rice University

Dr. Janet Spitz

Assoc. Professor of Business and Economics

The College of Saint Rose

Scott E Page

Leonid Hurwicz Collegiate Professor

Complex Systems, Political Science, and Economics

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Nancy E. Rose

Professor Emeritus

California State University, San Bernardino

Carolyn Sherwood Call, Ph.D.

Asst Dean & MBA Academic Director

Visiting Assistant Professor

Lorry I. Lokey Graduate School of Business

Mills College

Peter B. Meyer

Professor Emeritus of Urban Policy and Economics

University of Louisville

President and Chief Economist

The E.P. Systems Group, Inc

Professor Teresa Ghilarducci

Chair of the Economics Department and Director of the Schwartz Center For Economic Policy Analysis,

New School for Social Research

Barbara R. Bergmann

Professor Emerita, Economics

University of Maryland and American University

Sanford M. Jacoby

Distinguished Professor

UCLA

Professor Maria S. Floro

Department of Economics

American University

Joni Hersch

Professor of Law and Economics

Vanderbilt University

David Gleicher

Associate Professor

Adelphi University

Robert Buchele

Department of Economics

Smith College

Fabio Schiantarelli

Professor of Economics

Department of Economics

Boston College

Jane D’Arista

Research Associate

Political Economy Research Institute

University of Massachusetts/Amherst

Ethan Kaplan

Assistant Professor of Economics

University of Maryland — College Park

Marie Christine Duggan

Professor of Economics

Keene State College

Roberto Veneziani

Associate Professor of Economics

Department of Economics

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Bijou Yang Lester, Ph.D

Professor of Economics

LeBow College of Business

Drexel University

Paul Gertler

Li Ka Shing Professor

Haas School of Business

University of California, Berkeley

K. K. Fung

Professor Emeritus of Economics

University of Memphis

Rachel Cleetus, Ph.D.

Senior Climate Economist, Climate and Energy Program

Union of Concerned Scientists

Dr. David Laibman

Professor Emeritus, Economics

Brooklyn College and Graduate School

City University of New York

Maurice Obstfeld

Class of 1958 Professor of Economics

University of California, Berkeley

Spencer J. Pack

Professor of Economics

Connecticut College

Elissa Braunstein

Associate Professor

Dept of Economics

Colorado State University

Michael Reich

Professor of Economics

University of California, Berkeley

Elaine McCrate

Associate Professor

Economics and Women’s Studies

University of Vermont

Jean Kimmel

Professor of Economics

Western Michigan University

Andrew K. Rose

Rocca Professor, Associate Dean, and Chair of the Faculty

Haas School of Business

University of California

David I. Levine

Trefethen Professor of Business Administration

Haas School of Business

University of California

Linda Kamas

Associate Professor

Economics Department

Santa Clara University

Paul A. Johnson

Professor of Economics

Vassar College

Clair Brown

Professor of Economics

Director, Center for Work, Technology, and Society

University of California, Berkeley

Michael D. Goldberg

Todd H. Crockett Professor of Economics

Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics

University of New Hampshire

Senior Research Associate

Institute for New Economic Thinking (INET)

Michael L. Lahr

Associate Research Professor

Rurtgers Economic Adfvisory Service, Associate Director

Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning & Public Policy

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

Karen Smith Conway

Professor of Economics

University of New Hampshire

Aaron Pacitti

Assistant Professor of Economics

Siena College

Andrea L. Ziegert

Associate Professor and Chair

Department of Economics

Denison University

David A. Jaeger

Professor of Economics

City University of New York Graduate Center

Harry J. Holzer

Professor of Public Policy

Georgetown University

Dr. Ted P. Schmidt

Associate Professor, Department of Economics & Finance

Buffalo State College

Robert Pollin

Professor of Economics and

Co-Director, Political Economy Research Institute

University of Masschusetts-Amherst

Ebru Kongar

Associate Professor of Economics

Dickinson College

Alicia H. Munnell

Peter F. Drucker Professor of Management Sciences

Boston College Carroll School of Management

Judith Robinson

Professor, Economics

Castleton State College

Randall P. Ellis

Professor of Economics

Boston University

Arthur MacEwan

Professor Emeritus of Economics

University of Massachusetts Boston

Thomas Michl

Professor of Economics

Colgate University

Kathy Hayes

Professor of Economics

Southern Methodist University

Professor Catherine Lynde

Economics

University of Massachusetts Boston

Ulla Grapard

Professor of Economics and Women’s Studies

Colgate University

Matías Vernengo

Associate Professor

Department of Economics

Bucknell University

Anne Mayhew

Professor Emerita

University of Tennessee

Jenny Keil, Ph.D.

Professor of Economics and Management

Hamline University

Dr. Julie Heath Director, Economics Center and

Professor, Alpaugh Family Chair in Economics

University of Cincinnati

Martin Ravallion

Professor of Economics

Georgetown University

Nancy Folbre

Professor Emerita

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Mark A. Price

Labour Economist

Keystone Research Center

Ida A. Mirzaie, PhD

Senior Lecturer

Department of Economics

The Ohio State University

Ann Owen

Henry Platt Bristol Professor of Economics

Hamilton College

Thomas E. Weisskopf

Professor Emeritus of Economics

University of Michigan

Christopher Magee

Professor of Economics

Bucknell University

Michael Sattinger

Professor of Economics

University at Albany, State University of New York

Kevin P. Gallagher, PhD

Global Economic Governance Initiative

Department of International Relations

Boston University

Andrew F Newman

Professor of Economics

Department of Economics

Boston University

Lynn Duggan

Associate Professor

Labour Studies Department

Indiana University

Dr Leanne Ussher

Assistant Professor of Economics

Queens College, City University of New York

Marcellus Andrews

Professor of Economics

Bucknell University

Julie K. Smith

Assistant Professor

Department of Economics

Lafayette College

Russell Williams

Associate Professor of Economics

Wheaton College

James A. Wilcox

Professor of Finance and Economics

Berkeley-Haas School of Business

Charles Barone

Professor of Economics

Dickinson College

Amitava Krishna Dutt

Professor of Economics and Political Science

University of Notre Dame

David R. Howell

Professor and Director, Doctoral Program in Public and Urban Policy

The New School

Thomas E. Lambert, PhD

MPA Program

Northern Kentucky University

Jennifer Cohen

Assistant Professor of Economics

Whitman College

Chris Tilly

Professor of Urban Planning and Sociology

Director, Institute for Research on Labour and Employment

UCLA

Mohamed El-Hodiri

Professor of Economics

University of Kansas

John R. Harris

Professor of Economics

Boston University

Blair Sandler

Ph.D. Economics, UMass Amherst

J.D. UC Hastings College of the Law

Paul Swanson

Professor of Economics

William Paterson University

Eric Nilsson

Professor of Economics

California State University San Bernardino

Gary Solon

Professor of Economics

Michigan State University

William James Adams

Arthur F. Thurnau Professor

Director, Program in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics

Director, Undergraduate Studies in Economics

University of Michigan

Nina Banks

Associate Professor of Economics

Bucknell University

Thomas L. Hungerford

Senior Economist and Director of Tax and Budget Policy

Economic Policy Institute

Dan Owens

Economic History and Macroeconomics Lecturer

The University of Kansas

Ross M. Starr

Professor of Economics

University of California, San Diego

Gerald Epstein

Professor of Economics and Co-Director, Political Economy Research Institute (PERI)

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Richard A. Miller

Woodhouse/Sysco Professor of Economics emeritus

Wesleyan University

Bronwyn H. Hall

Professor of Economics Emerita

University of California at Berkeley

Jasmin Ansar

Visiting Assistant Professor

Economics Department,

Mills College

Ron Baiman

Assistant Professor of Economics

Graduate Business Administration

Benedictine University

Sylvia A. Allegretto, PhD

Economist

Institute for Research on Labour & Employment

University of California, Berkeley

Dr. Howard Stein (Ph.D. Economics)

Professor, Department of Afroamerican and African Studies

Adjunct Professor, Department of Epidemiology

University of Michigan

Monique Morrissey

Economist

Economic Policy Institute

Samuel Rosenberg

Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Professor of Economics

Roosevelt University

Jonathan S. Leonard

Professor

Haas School of Business

University of California

Caitlin Knowles Myers

Associate Professor of Economics

Middlebury College

Dr. Mathew Forstater

Professor of Economics

University of Missouri — Kansas City

Antonio Callari

Sigmund M. and Mary B. Hyman Professor of Economics

Franklin and Marshall College

Reza Fazeli,PhD

Lecturer

Department of Economics

University of California, Irvine

Dr. Margaret Ray

Professor of Economics

University of Mary Washington

Frank Thompson. Ph.D.

Lecturer, Research Investigator

Department of Economics

University of Michigan

David Gold

Associate Professor, International Affairs Program

The New School

Heidi Shierholz, Ph.D.

Economist

Economic Policy Institute

Esther Redmount

Associate Professor, Economics

Colorado College

Bisakha Sen, Ph.D

Professor

Healthcare Organisation & Policy

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Fidan Ana Kurtulus

Associate Professor of Economics at University of Massachusetts Amherst and Wertheim Fellow at Harvard Law School

Prof. Bryan Snyder

Bentley University

William Brainard

Arthur M Okun Professor of Economics Emeritus

Yale University

Kathryn Anderson

Professor of Economics

Vanderbilt University

Ray Fair

Professor of Economics

Yale University

Farida C. Khan

Professor of Economics

Director, Center for International Studies

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Robin Hahnel

Professor Emeritus, Department of Economics

American University

Richard E. Bilsborrow

Professor of Biostatistics, Adjunct Professor of Economics

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hil

Dr. William Barclay

Retired Sr. VP, Chicago Stock Exchange

Adjunct Prof. UIC’s Liautaud Graduate School of Business – Corporate MBA Program

Founding Member, Chicago Political Economy Group

J. Barkley Rosser, Jr.

Professor of Economics and Kirby L. Cramer, Jr. Professor of Business Administration

James Madison University

Paul Wolfson

Senior Statistical Research Associate

Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College

Nicole Simpson

Associate Professor of Economics

Colgate University

Additional Signatures as of 9/9/2013 and 9/10/2013:

Mary C. King, Professor

Dept. of Economics

Portland State University

John Luke Gallup

Associate Professor

Department of Economics

Portland State University

Jeffrey O’Hara

Agricultural Economist

Food & Environment Program

Union of Concerned Scientists

Laurence Shute, Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus of Economics

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Jesse Rothstein

Associate Professor of Public Policy and Economics

Acting Director, Institute for Research on Labour and Employment

University of California, Berkeley

John P. Bonin

Chester D. Hubbard Professor of Economics and Social Science

Co-Chair, College of Social Studies

Wesleyan University

Gary A. Dymski

Professor, Department of Economics

University of California, Riverside

Prof. Richard Parker

John F. Kennedy School of Government

Harvard University

Michael Meeropol

Professor Emeritus of Economics

Western New England University

Kranti Mulik

Senior Economist

Food & Environment Program

Union of Concerned Scientists

Barry Shelley

Tim Koechlin

Director, International Studies Program

Vassar College

Rick McGahey

Professor of Public Policy and Economics

The New School

Michael Woodford

John Bates Clark Professor of Political Economy

Columbia University

Gabriel Mathy

Assistant Professor of Economics

American University

James Hamilton

Professor of Economics

University of California at San Diego

Günseli Berik

Professor

Economics Department

University of Utah

Eirik Evenhouse

Associate Professor of Economics

Mills College

Gail Blattenberger

Associate Professor Emeritus

Department of Economics

University of Utah

Steve Cohn

Professor of Economics

Knox College

Andrew I. Kohen

Professor Emeritus of Economics

James Madison University

Wendy Rayack

Associate Professor of Economics

Wesleyan University

David A. Belsley

Professor Emeritus

Department of Economics

Boston College

Jessica Gordon Nembhard

Immediate Past President, National Economic Association

Political Economist and Associate Professor of Community Justice and Social Economic Development

Department of Africana Studies

John Jay College, CUNY

Candace Howes

Ferrin Professor of Economics and Chair, Department of Economics

Connecticut College

Professor Ilene Grabel

Josef Korbel School of International Studies

University of Denver

Phanindra V. Wunnava

David K. Smith ’42 Chair in Applied Economics

Middlebury College

Mark Setterfield

Maloney Family Distinguished Professor of Economics,

Charles A. Dana Research Professor of Economics, and Chair

Department of Economics

Trinity College

Carmen Diana Deere

Distinguished Professor of Food & Resource Economics and Latin American Studies

University of Florida

Professor Stephany Griffith-Jones

Financial Markets Director

Initiative for Policy Dialogue

Columbia University

Martha L. Olney

Adjunct Professor of Economics

University of California, Berkeley

Peter Philips, Ph.D.

Professor

Economics Department

University of Utah

Eiman Zein-Elabdin

Professor of Economics

Franklin & Marshall College

Barry Herman

Visiting Senior Fellow

Julien J Studley Graduate Program in International Affairs

The New School for Public Engagement

David Kiefer

Professor

Economics Department

University of Utah

Michael J. Roberts

Associate Professor

Department of Economics

University of Hawaii at Manoa

Don Goldstein

AW Robertson Professor of Economics

Allegheny College

M. V. Lee Badgett

Professor of Economics

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Eric Verhoogen

Associate Professor

Economics and SIPA

Columbia University

Andra Ghent

Assistant Professor

Department of Finance

W.P. Carey School of Business

Arizona State University

Dilip Mookherjee

Professor of Economics

Boston University

Jean Shackelford

Professor of Economics, Emerita

Bucknell University

James E. Anderson

William B. Neenan S.J. Millennium Professor of Economics

Boston College

Lawrence Mishel

President

Economic Policy Institute

Menzie D. Chinn

Professor of Public Affairs and Economics

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Gerard Roland

E. Morris Cox Professor of Economics and Professor of Political science

University of California, Berkeley

Jonathan Cogliano

Assistant Professor

Department of Economics

Dickinson College

Dorene Isenberg

Professor of Economics

University of Redlands

Kathy Baylis

Assistant Professor, Agricultural and Consumer Economics

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Carl Bonham. Executive Director

University of Hawaii Economic Research Organisation

Professor, Department of Economics

University of Hawaii at Manoa

