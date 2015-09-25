Janet Yellen received medical attention following her Fed speech, now believed to be OK

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty.

Janet Yellen, chair of the US Federal Reserve, received medical attention during her speech at the University of Massachusetts titled, “Inflation Dynamics and Monetary Policy.”

According to different news outlets Yellen was struggling to finish the last lines of her speech, and was said to be pausing and coughing.

BREAKING: Fed Chair Yellen receiving medical attention after speech: University of Massachusetts official — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) September 24, 2015

Others watching the event are posting similar concerns on Twitter.

What was going on during Janet Yellen's speech (last paragraph)? Uncomfortably long pauses while reading the speech in full. @Jon_Hartley_ — Joseph Tex Dozier (@JosephTexDozier) September 24, 2015

Victoria Stilwell, a reporter from Bloomberg is now reporting that Yellen is fine after receiving medical attention and is continuing on with the evening’s organised events.

After a scare during her speech, Yellen is leaving the venue, heading toward a scheduled dinner, according to a U-Mass spokesman — Victoria Stilwell (@toristilwell) September 24, 2015

A medic attended to Yellen after the speech, she didn't go to the hospital, and she's fine, according to U-Mass — Victoria Stilwell (@toristilwell) September 24, 2015

Yellen was discussing whether the Fed will raise interest rates at either the October or December Fed meetings, which she expects it to do. If so, it will be the first time since 2006.

Yellen’s speech also addressed inflation, which she said in her latest press conference was running “way below” the Fed’s 2% target. See more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.