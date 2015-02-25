Janet Yellen's Senate banking testimony

AP ImagesFederal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen tours Daley College in Chicago, Monday, March, 31, 2014.
Janet Yellen is set to speak to the Senate Banking Committee, sometimes called the Humphrey-Hawkins testimony, at the top of the hour.
This includes prepared remarks and an extensive Q&A with lawmakers.
We’ll have the full text of Yellen’s prepared comments here after the Fed’s release.
NOW WATCH: Nationwide’s Super Bowl commercial about dead children is about corporate profits … in a way that we can all appreciate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.