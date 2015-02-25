Janet Yellen's Senate banking testimony

AP Images Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen tours Daley College in Chicago, Monday, March, 31, 2014.

Janet Yellen is set to speak to the Senate Banking Committee, sometimes called the Humphrey-Hawkins testimony, at the top of the hour.

This includes prepared remarks and an extensive Q&A with lawmakers.

We’ll have the full text of Yellen’s prepared comments here after the Fed’s release.

