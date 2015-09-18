Bored traders were passing around Janet Yellen's horoscope earlier and it was eerily on form

Janet Yellen. Photo: Getty Images

The US Federal Reserve announced its latest monetary-policy decision, with the much-anticipated event resulting in no change in interest rate policy.

To kill time before the announcement, traders, strategists, economists, and the media were trying to occupy themselves and second-guess their opinion on what the Fed would do.

Dave Lutz at JonesTrading sent around the horoscope of Yellen (who was born on August 13, making her a Leo).

Because why not.

Here we go:

You’re the missing piece of the puzzle today, Leo. As a result, people will look to you for answers. The good news is that you’ll have them at the ready. Trust yourself. Information and new ideas may be flying around, and you may be called upon to make sense of it all. Don’t be afraid to err on the side of the fanciful. This may be exactly the answer needed.

Deep.

NOW WATCH: There is a secret US government airline that flies out of commercial airports



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.