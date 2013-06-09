If Janet Yellen Becomes The Next Fed Chair, We're All Gonna Have To Start Following The JOLTS Report

Janet Yellen

Ben Bernanke’s term as Chairman of the Federal Reserve ends on January 31, 2014. While he could stick around for another term, most Fed-watchers think that’s unlikely.



They also think the frontrunner to replace Bernanke is fellow dove and current Vice Chair Janet Yellen.

Should that happen, financial market participants and economists may have to start paying attention to a report that usually goes overlooked.

“The BLS’ Job Openings and labour Market Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data are… released on Tuesday morning, and while we have interest in what these data show, this report has typically not been a marketmoving release either,” said Deutsche Bank’s Joe LaVorgna. “This could change over time, however, as Fed officials (such as Vice Chair Yellen) have cited such data as an additional source of labour market information.”

Head to Calculated Risk for more on JOLTS.

