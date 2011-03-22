NY Times Reduces CEO Janet Robinson's Compensation By 8 per cent

Wikimedia via David Shankbone



Janet Robinson earned $4.48 million for her leadership of The New York Times Co. in 2010.The CEO’s compensation fell eight per cent from the previous year when she made $4.86 million.

The board granted Robinson a larger bonus than the previous year – $2.32 million compared with $2.25 million – but the value of her restricted stock and stock options shrunk 35 per cent to $1.1 million.

Times stock is down 21 per cent on the year despite Robinson’s success in reducing costs. She and company’s brass cut $171 million in 2010 after chopping almost half a billion the year before.

Robinson’s package could eventually increase in value, however, if share prices increase. The Times debuted its pay wall plans last week, prompting CITI to upgrade to a “buy” rating.

The compensation package for Arthur Sulzberger Jr. was $4.75 million, down $10,000 from the previous year.

