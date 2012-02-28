The New York Times Is Now Paying Former CEO Janet Robinson $25,000+ An Hour

It’s the best-paid year of MY LIFE!!

Photo: Wikimedia via David Shankbone

It doesn’t suck to get ankled as CEO of the New York Times.Former CEO Janet Robinson’s exit package is now believed to be in the neighbourhood of $21 million, much of which, to be fair, she earned over her two decades at the company.



But $4.5 million of this package, which is being paid in cash this year, is for ongoing “consulting services.”

And now Sonya Hubbard at footnoted.org has dug through the company’s filings and figured out exactly what that means.

It means that the New York Times Company is allowed to call Janet Robinson and ask her questions for up to 15 hours per month–a maximum time commitment for which Robinson will be paid $375,000 per month or $25,000 per hour.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a CEO exit deal if those payments were in any way contingent on the work Robinson performs or doesn’t perform.

She’ll get the money each month–all of it–whether the New York Times ever calls her or not.

And at the end of the year, when all those monthly consulting payments are added up, they’ll total $4.5 million.

Anyone else want to be the former CEO of the New York Times?

