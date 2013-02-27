Janet Jackson Reveals She's Been Secretly Married For A Year — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Getty
- Janet Jackson secretly got married to her boyfriend Wissam Al Mana — last year! The two announced a joint statement revealing the news: “The rumours regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony. Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favourite children’s charities.”
- The Coen brothers have been tapped to rewrite “Unbroken,” about the true story of World War II hero Lou Zamperini based on Laura Hillenbrand’s 2010 book being directed by Angelina Jolie for Universal.
- “Arrested Development” is NOT getting a second Netflix season. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told investors Monday “‘Arrested’ is a unique property, we don’t anticipate being able to do season five, six and seven. We have less of a stake in it. It is really a fantastic one-off, which is coming together incredibly. I think it will be amazing for us, but think of it as a nonrepeatable amazing.”
- The Senate has dropped the “Zero Dark 30” probe into Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal’s connection with the CIA after the film was shutout at the Oscars.
- “Saturday Night Live” star Andy Samberg is engaged to his longtime singer-songwriter girlfriend, Joanna Newsom.
- Justin Bieber sported an odd accessory in London on Monday — a gas mask.
- A day after winning the Best Actress Oscar, Jennifer Lawrence dyed her hair jet black for “Hunger Games” re-shoots.
- Pink showed off her super-fit physique on the beach in Miami.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.