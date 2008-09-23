Janet Jackson Leaves Island Def Jam

In a not-totally-unsurprising move, Janet Jackson has left Island Def Jam Records. And it seems she’s not going to another label but will instead release subsequent recordings herself.



Janet lashed out at IDJ in June for supposedly failing to promote her latest album, Discipline, and said, as a result, that she wouldn’t be releasing any more singles from the album. Predictably, the album hasn’t sold very well since.

Janet and her producer/boyfriend Jermaine Dupri switched to IDJ last year after a similar dust-up with Virgin Records. It was incorrectly reported last month that Dupri was leaving IDJ.

EW: Janet Jackson has announced her departure from Island Records, the label she’s recorded on since 2007. Jackson’s most recent CD, Discipline, was released on Island last February and debuted at No. 1. “Now, more than 20 years after the release of her iconic album, Control, Janet will have autonomy over her career, without the restrictions of a label system,” Jackson’s publicist said via a statement. The singer is presently performing on the “Rock Witchu Tour,” which kicked off on Sept. 10 in Vancouver and makes stops across the U.S. and Canada.

